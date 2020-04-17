Cyberpunk thriller Observer coming to PS5, Xbox Series X

Bloober Team, the psychological-horror game developer behind Layers of Fear, is bringing its cyberpunk thriller Observer to next-gen consoles. The studio announced Observer: System Redux on Thursday, promising augmented visuals, gameplay, and story for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X versions of the game.

You can watch the next-gen reveal trailer for Observer: System Redux above.

Observer: System Redux will give experienced players “expanded gameplay and brand-new story content, while newcomers will get the chance to experience this cyberpunk thriller in all its chilling next-gen glory,” the developer said.

Observer: System Redux is slated for release during the fourth quarter of 2020, when the PS5 and Xbox Series X are expected to launch.

The original Observer was released in 2017 for Linux, Mac, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC (a Nintendo Switch port arrived in 2019). The game is set in the year 2084, and players assume the role of a detective, called an Observer, tasked with hacking the minds of criminals and their victims. Rutger Hauer (Blade Runner, The Hitcher) voiced Daniel Lazarski in Observer. Hauer died last year at 75.