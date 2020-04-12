Cycling and gymnastics: how Robert Marchand, 108, lives confinement

We know him laughing, sporty and determined. But it is a Robert Marchand philosopher, and a bit political, who reveals himself at Parisian in this coronavirus crisis: the centenary cyclist, record-holder of the hour for more than 105 years in 2017, must also remain confined, epidemic obliges. A situation which is not, however, such as to deprive him of the urge to keep fit.

Christian Bouchard, who supplies the eternal competitor every day, reports his friend’s daily newspaper to the newspaper. “He is busy: he is still pedaling a little bit every day on his home trainer. In the morning, he has taken up some gymnastic gestures and he walks a lot in his apartment. He goes around his rooms, goes from his room stay there to stay active. Nothing stops him. ” However, the state of health of the former gymnastics champion, now 108 years old, is under surveillance. “A few days ago, Robert told me that he was having trouble breathing. I gave him a little test and everything was fine. He is in great shape”, continues Christian Bouchard.

The crisis “will not change everything”

And if France is currently going through a difficult period to say the least, Robert Marchand does not agree with the formula of “war” adopted by Emmanuel Macron, at the start of the epidemic. “No, war is not that. War, and believe me, I know what I am talking about since I have experienced two world conflicts, that is not it”, judges the centenary with Parisian. And to add: “War is a will of men. They are the ones who cause it and no one else. They often do it for more or less money and not for anything else. we are fighting against a virus that comes from nature. We have to fight against it, because it is also an enemy. We are trying to survive, but I don’t call that a war. “

After having experienced economic, military, social, and even health crises, with, in particular, the Spanish flu of 1918-1919, Robert Marchand nevertheless refuses to believe in an evolution driven by the current period, and that some promise total. “It will not change everything. You know, France remains the third manufacturer of weapons in the world. It will always be when we eradicate this virus. Men will always think as much about money as before. will never change. I say: Liberty, Equality, Fraternity! “