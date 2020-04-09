Danganronpa Series to Celebrate 10th Anniversary with Monthly News Updates

Games, merch, and collabs

Danganronpa is set to celebrate its 10th anniversary in Japan this November, and developer Spike Chunsoft appears to have a lot in store for fans to mark the occasion. Starting next month, the Japanese studio will host a monthly news broadcast which promises to unveil all sorts of surprises. Spike Chunsoft will reveal more details at the Famitsu and Dengeki Game Awards 2019 on 18th April 2020.

As reported by Gematsu, Danganronpa fans can look forward to news relating to games, merchandise, collaborations, and more. Whether or not the series of events will include the announcement of a fourth entry in the visual-novel franchise remains to be seen, although it sounds like something fans will want to tune in for regardless on a monthly basis. The mainline series hasn’t put in an appearance since Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony back in 2017, so it’ll be interesting to see if Spike Chunsoft has an important reveal up its sleeve. However, a lot of the development team which worked on the series left the company in the time since V3’s release.

Do you hope to see a Danganronpa 4 come out of these monthly news broadcasts? Let us know in the comments below.