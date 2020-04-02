Dark Souls And Warframe Combine In New Action-RPG Mortal Shell

From developers behind Metro: Exodus, Ghost of Tsushima, World of Warcraft, and more comes Mortal Shell–an action-RPG with Dark Souls influences, set for launch later this year on Xbox One, PS4, and PC.

From developer Cold Symmetry, Mortal Shell includes the deliberate combat that has been popularized by From Software’s Souls series, with role-playing elements that let you upgrades weapons and skills as you explore a non-linear open-world. The reveal trailer below sets its tone well, with a more horror-focused atmosphere than that of its influences.

One aspect of Mortal Shell that stands out is the shells themselves. You’ll physically wear the empty bodies of fallen warriors, each of which will play with different fighting styles and abilities. You can get comfortable with a shell and upgrade it further, letting you choose your style of play and adapt accordingly with items and weapons on top of it.

Mortal Shell has been in development for over two years, with Cold Symmetry comprising of only 15 employees. It’s three co-founders–Andrew McLennan-Murray, Anton Gonzalez, and Vitaly Bulgarov–are excited to finally show off the studio’s work. “The last two years have been a time of non-stop growth, full of shocking revelations of sheer complexity that goes into creating a video game that you, yourself, would really enjoy playing,” a press release from the studio reads.

Mortal Shell isn’t too far away either, with a planned launch in Q3 2020. You can apply to play the beta on the game’s official website, although details of the test are not yet known.