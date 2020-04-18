Dark Souls Games Get Big Discounts On Steam

While conventional wisdom would say punishingly frustrating games aren’t the best experiences to recommend right now, I think they can provide a welcome distraction. Enter: Dark Souls. This weekend you can save on the iconic From Software franchise on Steam until April 20, with incredible discounts on Dark Souls 3 and Dark Souls 2.

Dark Souls 3 is down to just $10 (was $60), but the really great deal here is the Deluxe Edition. Normally $85, the Deluxe Edition comes with the season pass containing the two expansions, Ashes of Ariandel and The Ringed City, for $14.44. If you already own Dark Souls 3 on Steam, you can grab the season pass for 50% off at $12.49.

Dark Souls 2: Scholar of the First Sin is also discounted to $10 (was $40). Scholar of the First Sin is the “definitive” edition of Dark Souls 2, as it comes with the three expansions from the season pass.

Spring game sales

Though absent from the official Steam sale, you can round out the series with Dark Souls: Remastered for $16 (was $40) at Fanatical. Plus, you’ll get a Steam code when purchasing from Fanatical.

Another challenging From Software game is discounted at Steam right now as well; Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, GameSpot’s game of the year in 2019, is available for $39 (was $60).

The Dark Souls franchise sale is just one of several weekend sales at Steam. You should also check out the Devolver Digital publisher sale for discounts on excellent indies like Hotline Miami and Enter the Gungeon.