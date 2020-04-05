Data and technology, great allies in the health crisis situation

When on March 14 the Government of Spain declared a state of alarm in the face of the health crisis caused by Covid-19, there were already in this country approximately 6,400 confirmed cases and 200 deaths. And the level of infections shot up in a matter of minutes. What would have happened if the state of alarm had been declared three weeks earlier? Could this situation have been foreseen and action taken much earlier?

It is a fact that machine learning models are a powerful tool to anticipate any situation or phenomenon. But in order to use these models efficiently, it is essential to have the necessary data that allows us to carry out analyzes and reach conclusions, and that they have sufficient depth, quality and validity.

However, what happens when, like now, we have no history of a phenomenon that we want to predict? How can we generate a machine learning model when there is not enough information? How could we have anticipated Covid-19 if we had never encountered a similar situation before?

This is where technology, and especially data management, takes on even more prominence. When people communicate through mobile phones, emails or social networks, we share information and content. That is, we generate connections. For example, mobiles can record who calls who and when; in any company there is a record of the origin, destination and time of each of the emails sent within it; In physical events, it is possible to use technologies, such as radio frequency identification (RFID), to determine who has spoken to whom in person and, therefore, establish a connection; from external data sources, such as social networks, we know which user shares or consumes information and at what time; in cities, it is possible to know who is moving, where and when.

Ultimately, thanks to all these connections, we built a huge network that could be used to carry out contingency plans for the spread of a virus. In addition, if we incorporate the information from these connections in a graphological database, we can establish relationships between people and, from an individual with symptoms, the evolution of contagion could be predicted and controlled movement restrictions towards specific nuclei could be established. And with machine learning algorithms it is possible to identify anomalies in real time that allow us to generate virus propagation alerts. Large network of connections with AI and «Internet of Things».

In the case of the Covid-19, the results of the rapid tests could incorporate a fundamental value into the information model. What could we achieve if we were able to incorporate those results into that “huge network of connections”? For example, in the case of Korea, an aggressive plan was put in place from the outset to test for the virus. In addition, unlike other countries, tests are being carried out on anyone who has been in direct contact with confirmed cases to detect possible infected persons and prevent them from infecting the rest of the citizens.

But to be able to build that large network of connections based on data and make relevant decisions, we first need the means that allow us to obtain them in real time. It is a matter of digital transformation, since it is necessary to provide tools to citizens and companies to facilitate this data. For example, Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a great ally to achieve this goal and countries such as China are already making use of it (and more specifically Deep Learning) by using thermal cameras to monitor the body temperature of citizens, and They are providing citizens with an application to know in real time possible cases of coronavirus nearby.

The same is happening in Spain, where AI-based initiatives such as the chatbot that the Government itself has promoted to assist the elderly in the face of the coronavirus are being developed. However, before carrying out any AI project, you must first analyze your return on investment, which in situations of health crisis will undoubtedly be positive. We are already seeing the economic impact that the Covid-19 pandemic is having on both individuals and organizations.

So when it ends, we are going to see many changes, especially when it comes to public health. We will see more and more plans based on AI, technology and data to be able to make decisions, and governments and citizens will make it easier to provide any type of information that allows anticipating and mitigating any type of risk in a similar situation. Tools will be developed to capture information related to the health, displacement and location of people.

Governments will have to design open data platforms that provide information on the health of their citizens and allow institutions like the WHO to collect data from all countries and identify potential health alerts. And it is that, with natural language processing algorithms, more than 100,000 reports could be tracked in 65 different languages ​​every day, in addition to multiple alternative sources, trying to identify possible health alerts.

Another great ally to mitigate the effects of a health crisis is the “Internet of Things”. Smart watches and bracelets “monitor” us seven days a week and 24 hours a day, constantly providing information on heart rate, breathing, physical activity and, why not, body temperature. In this sense, and based on the success of the application developed in South Korea to fight Covid-19, Spain has designed an open source system to control the pandemic and not sink the economy.

Because it is possible to develop this type of applications in Europe, since the General Data Protection Regulation (RGPD) contains rules, such as its article 6.1.e, which explicitly recognizes that the handling of personal data is “in exceptional cases” such as control of an epidemic and its spread. In other words, these applications must limit themselves to reporting the number of infected in an area, without revealing personal data about the identity of the subjects, since that could violate the rights of those affected.

In conclusion, until a few weeks ago, the use of so much technology to “control” the population could seem exaggerated and illegal. But if, thanks to this, this situation could have been predicted, would the people have given access to certain relevant information so that the Government could have taken decisions much earlier? We are facing a before and after, where technology has been shown to become “heroin” in extreme situations of health crisis.

Daniel Díez Galdeano is responsible for Big Data at Neoris Spain.