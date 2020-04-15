Days Gone, The Last of Us 2, Gran Turismo Sport Listed for PC Release

But it’s likely all just an Amazon France error

Update: It’s not just Days Gone that Amazon France has listed for release on PC, as The Last of Us: Part II and Gran Turismo Sport have also been spotted on the website. This comes in addition to fellow PS4 exclusive Persona 5 Royal, which SEGA has labelled as “an error”. Sony’s yet to say anything just yet, but right now we’d put this down as a mistake. We’ll try and get a comment from the platform holder to clarify.

Still, it’s perhaps worth mentioning that Amazon France currently has Super Mario Odyssey listed for PC as well. Take that as you will.

Original Story: Uh oh. As you’ll no doubt be aware, Sony made the contentious decision to release Horizon: Zero Dawn on PC (in before kyleforrester87 tells us off about colons). Formerly exclusive to PlayStation 4, the Guerrilla Games open world epic is lined up for personal computers this summer, much to the chagrin of diehard fans. There’s a concern that this could lead to Sony porting over the rest of its exclusive portfolio, something the company has refuted.

However, a new, incomplete listing on Amazon France appears to show a version of Bend Studio’s Days Gone for Windows. There’s almost nothing to the page itself, but it does quite clearly state the name of the game and the platform, and it appears to be an official PlayStation listing.

Normally we wouldn’t be too concerned about a retailer page like this, as they’re often inaccurate. The problem is, Amazon France also listed Horizon for PC before it was later confirmed. Is Sony about to port the open world zombie shooter as well?

Funnily enough, Days Gone isn’t the only game Amazon France seems to think is heading to PC — it’s also showing a similar page for Persona 5 Royal.

Take this with a pinch of salt for now, but don’t be too surprised if this turns out to be a real thing. What do you think? Is Days Gone PC-bound? Escape the horde in the comments below.