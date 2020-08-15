DC Fandome: WB Montreal Teases New Batman Game To Be Revealed Aalongside Rocksteady’s Suicide Squad

Warner Bros. Montreal is set to join the virtual fan experience, DC Fandome, with talks linking to a sequel Batman game rumored to be called “Gotham Knight”. WB Montreal is confirmed to join the line-up after almost a year of teasing the new video game in their Twitter account.

A dedicated time slot scheduled for WB Montreal as the first panels for the virtual fan experience, DC FanDome, set to launch on August 22, 10:30 am Pacific Time. Game Spot recognizes this as a promising opportunity for game developers to announce the possibility of a new game.

WB Montreal would be given a 20-minute panel discussion to address the fans, and the rest is intended for a question and answer portion.

Less than a week to wait for the DC Fandome and fans are eager to know if WB Montreal would actually release or create a new spin-off in the Batman video game franchise. Meanwhile, Arkham Knight’s developer, Rocksteady, is set to launch a new anti-hero game, “Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League” still in the DC Universe.

Rocksteady’s new Suicide Squad game is one of the two supposed video game titles that will be part of the DC FanDome in the coming week.

ALSO READ: DC Fandome Coming this Aug 22 with its ‘Most Epic Lineup Ever’-Dwayne Johnson, Idris Elba, James Gunn and More Confirmed

Since September of 2019, WB Montreal’s Twitter page (@WBGamesMTL) has been teasing about a cryptic message saying that says “Capture the Knight” or “Cape sur la nuit” in its original French tweet. The series of tweets possibly relate to Batman, the Dark Knight and a new upcoming game.

One particular tweet contains a video that projects different symbols believed to be the Dark Knight’s possible enemies.

Another tweet contained a photo of a half-cut symbol that includes a major detail comic fans recognize as the ‘Court of Owls,’ still with the caption, “Capture the Knight”. The day after the said tweet, WB Montreal tweeted the full version of the picture with the caption “/redacted”.



The images released on the company’s Twitter page is a huge reference and nod to the ‘Court of Owls’ that is featured in the Gotham Knights storyline that introduced in mid-2006. This release is under DC Comic’s The New 52 arc that rebooted the whole universe. The series focused on the Bat-family that includes: Batman, Robin, Alfred, Batgirl, the Oracle, and more.

Fans may perceive the tweets as a challenge in WB Montreal’s games, but the developer has not released anything recently. The foreshadowing possesses a strong possibility of a new video game.

On the other spectrum of the DC FanDome’s game news, Rocksteady’s Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League title is confirmed and announced, not kept under wraps by its developers.



A similar time slot is scheduled for Rocksteady and the highly-anticipated Suicide Squad game. Twenty minutes for a panel discussion at 5 pm on the same day.

Will Arnett will host the segment and is known to voice the Dark Knight in animated series, most notably, the LEGO Batman Movie.

ALSO READ: New Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5 Gun Statistics: How AN-94 and ISO SMG Rank in ‘Quickest to Kill’

This article is owned by Tech Times





Written by Isaiah Alonzo

