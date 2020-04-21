DC: The Batman Release Date Has Been Delayed

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has had a major effect on the entertainment industry, with the release of many of this year’s big movies delayed and postponed. It has also affected the production of various films that were set for a 2021 release. One of these is the DC movie The Batman, and it now been confirmed that it will be released four months later than planned.

As reported by Deadline, The Batman was set to hit theaters on June 25, 2021. However, it will now arrive on October 1. The film was several weeks into production in London before shooting was suspended in March. The site notes that only a quarter of the movie is shot, and that director Matt Reeves plans to return to London to resume production once it is safe to do so.

The Batman stars Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne, with Colin Farrell as the Penguin, Paul Dano as the Riddler, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, and Andy Serkis as Alfred. Official images of the new-look Batmobile were release in March, shortly before production was halted.

The Batman isn’t the only DC movie that has had been given a new release date. The long-in-development standalone Flash movie has moved forward a month, to June 3, 2022, while Shazam 2 has been pushed from April 2022 to November that year. In addition, the prequel to classic TV show The Sopranos, titled The Many Saints of Newark, was originally set to hit theaters on September 25 this year, but will now arrive on March 12, 2021.