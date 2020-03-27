DC Universe Online Is Adding A Birds Of Prey Episode Soon

DC Universe Online, the free-to-play MMO for PS4, Switch, Xbox One, and PC, is expanding soon with the Birds of Prey. Their episode will debut on April 16, according to a post by Dimensional Ink Games’ senior community manager, Ted Stone, on the PlayStation Blog.

The event will be available to all players who have hit level 15 or above for a limited time, and the team will consist of Black Canary, Harley Quinn, The Huntress, and Poison Ivy. While there’s plenty of overlap, this isn’t quite the same team as from the recent Birds of Prey movie.

The in-game episode will follow Lex Luthor having lost his mind and destroyed LexCorp Tower, which will send Metropolis into a panic. Playing through this episode, the player will repeatedly come into contact with the Birds of Prey team, regardless of whether they’re playing as a hero or a villain. Each will have unique abilities and fighting styles that they can help you out with.

In the meantime, all previous episodes have been made free-to-access in the lead up to the Birds of Prey launch, so now’s a great time to jump into–or return to–DC Universe Online.

DC Universe Online first released in 2011 for PC and PlayStation 3. It has since made its way to modern systems, and is the first MMO on Switch (outside of Japan, at least, where Dragon Quest X is also available).

If you didn’t get a chance to see Birds of Prey in cinemas, it’s now available digitally.