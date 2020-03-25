DC’s Wonder Woman 1984 Release Delayed Due To Coronavirus Outbreak

The coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak has led to the postponement of numerous big movie releases over the past few weeks. Most of the films that have been affected are those that were set for spring or early summer releases, such as A Quiet Place: Part 2, F9: The Fast Saga, No Time To Die, and Black Widow. But it has now been announced that DC’s Wonder Woman 1984, which was due to be released in June, has also had its release moved back.

Wonder Woman 1984 will now hit US theaters on August 14 instead of June 4. The news was announced on Twitter by star Gal Gadot, who said “In these dark and scary times, I am looking forward to a brighter future ahead.” Check it out below:

The delay follows rumors last week that Warner was considering releasing the movie straight to streaming, something the studio was quick to deny. In a statement, Warner Bros. Pictures Group chairman Toby Emmerich said, “When we greenlit Wonder Woman 1984, it was with every intention to be viewed on the big screen and are excited to announce that Warner Bros. Pictures will be bringing the film to theatres on August 14. We hope the world will be in a safer and healthier place by then.”

The August 14 date was originally assigned to another Warner release, James Wan’s horror movie Malignant. That film has now been removed from the studio’s slate, along with the animated Scooby-Doo movie Scoob and the musical In The Heights. Wonder Woman 1984 also stars Chris Pine and Kristen Wiig and is directed by Patty Jenkins.

Wonder Woman 1984 isn’t only DC movie to be affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Birds of Prey, which hit theaters last month, is already available on video-on-demand, while production on The Batman, which is due in 2021, has been suspended.