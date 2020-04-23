Dead Cells Bestiary Update Adds Enemies, Items, And More–Notes From Patch 1.8.5

Dead Cells has released its latest free update, expanding the beloved rougelike with more enemies to fight, outfits to wear, and more. The update, which applies across both the base game and The Bad Seed expansion,

This update, called The Bestiary Update, adds eight new normal affixes, three new starred affixes, and six new mobs to deal with. It also adds Half-Life themed items: the crowbar weapon and medpacks.

The full patch notes are available, digging into every change introduced in this update, including balance and level design changes. But here are the highlights outlined in the press release for this update:

Dead Cells is currently available as part of a Steam bundle of beloved indies looking to raise money for COVID-19 relief efforts. It comes with Subnautica, Celeste, and The Escapists 2, and costs $72 (a 20% discount on their combined retail price).