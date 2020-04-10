Dead Cells is finally making its way to Android on June 3rd

The excellent indie roguelike hit Dead Cells is coming to Android on June 3rd, according porting company Playdigious. Original developer Motion Twin first announced an Android version of Dead Cells was being developed back in May 2019, when the French studio gave its iOS version a summer release date. (The iOS version of Dead Cells released in August of last year.)

Now, Android fans just have to wait a little longer to play the ultra-difficult game on mobile. There’s no word yet on price. The iOS version launched at $8.99 and now costs $5.99 starting today. But it looks as if the Android version will indeed cost money, rather than being released for free with ads or some form of in-app purchase to unlock the full game. Playdigious says by preregistering now on the Play Store, you’ll get 10 percent off the launch price.

The wait is almost over!#DeadCells will make its escape to Android devices on June 3rd!

Pre-register now to get notified at the release with a special -10% launch price: https://t.co/CY6a1rpK9T#mobilegames #indiegames pic.twitter.com/YjRaeZV2Fp

Unfortunately, you’re not able to transfer your save file from Nintendo Switch, PC, or any other platform. But it is the full version of Dead Cells available minus the game’s Rise of the Giant and The Bad Seed expansions, both of which Playdigious says it’s working to port over in future updates.

It features an on-screen joystick for movement and touch inputs for the weapon, trap, and item slots. And visually, the game looks and runs beautifully on iOS devices and especially more powerful ones like the iPad Pro. And if you don’t feel like using those touch inputs, you can always use a controller.