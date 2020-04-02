Deadpool is finally arriving in Fortnite

When Fortnite’s new season started a few months ago, players quickly discovered a hidden Easter egg inside the menu. If you clicked on the bathroom door, you entered Deadpool’s office … the bathroom. Players could complete a variety of challenges from there, but the mercenary himself was nowhere to be found. Now, according to Deadpool’s official Twitter account, he’s finally about to arrive.

Deadpool will make his way to Fortnite sometime on Friday, April 3. And he’s bringing a big boat, music, and tacos. But it’s not exactly clear what exactly any of that means for the game itself.

It seems probable that we’ll get a Deadpool skin in the game, but since the tie-in started on the first day of the season, it’s possible we get even more. There might be a new limited time game mode, or even a large-scale map change once Deadpool arrives.

This isn’t the first time that Epic Games has collaborated with Disney and Marvel. As far as superheroes go, Fortnite also included game modes and skins from the Avengers near their film releases. At the end of last year, Epic partnered with Disney for a massive Star Wars event that included an in-game premiere of a clip from The Rise of Skywalker, and a teaser that proved critical to the movie.

With no Deadpool movie announced, it’s unclear if this is a specific tie-in or just an excuse to get Deadpool in Fortnite. Whatever the answer is, we’ll probably find out more on Friday when Deadpool arrives.

