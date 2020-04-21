Death Stranding PC release delayed to July

Death Stranding’s port to PC has been delayed. The game, previously scheduled to arrive on the Epic Games Store and Steam on June 2, has been pushed to July 14, Kojima Productions announced on Tuesday.

Kojima Productions cites the current work-from-home orders in Japan and the temporary closure of the studio’s office, in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus, for Death Stranding’s delay.

Following the temporary closure of KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS, we have had to delay the PC launch of DEATH STRANDING to July 14, 2020, to allow more development time amidst the current work-from-home orders in place. Thank you all for your patience and continued support!#keeponkeepingon pic.twitter.com/euOmebcdQj

The PC version of Death Stranding will include high frame-rate support and ultra-wide monitor compatibility, and will ship with the photo mode that was added to the console version in March. 505 Games is publishing the PC port.

Death Stranding was originally released on PlayStation 4 on Nov. 8 to critical acclaim — the game was nominated for multiple Game Developers Choice, DICE, and BAFTA awards. Much of Death Stranding’s gameplay is centered on Sam Bridges, a deliveryman, as he treks across a destroyed version of the United States to reconnect it via a network, something akin to the internet, all while meeting up with a supporting cast that includes some of creator Hideo Kojima’s favorite famous people.