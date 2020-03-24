Death Stranding Photo Mode Officially Announced for PS4

Snapshot future

After all but confirming that Photo Mode will be added to the PlayStation 4 version of Death Stranding, Kojima Productions has now taken to Twitter to officially reveal the news. The feature will be “coming soon”, with more details expected in the near future.

It’s been a confusingly bumpy ride for Death Stranding’s Photo Mode, initially confirmed to only be heading to the PC version in a couple of months alongside some exclusive Half-Life items. PS4 players are unlikely to get their hands on those, especially with Half-Life: Alyx having just released, but at least the users who pride themselves on taking some stunning snaps of Sony’s exclusives can continue to do that in Sam Porter Bridges’ post-apocalyptic universe.

We’ll be sure to bring you the news of a Photo Mode release date as soon as it is revealed, but until then, do you have any particular scenes you plan to edit to your liking? Let us know in the comments below.