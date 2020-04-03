Delays Potentially Incoming for Many Upcoming Games

Coronavirus strikes again

Coronavirus has thrown the entire globe for a loop, so it’s only natural that video games should be affected. This week saw indefinite delays to The Last of Us: Part II and Marvel’s Iron Man VR, and while Ghost of Tsushima’s release date seems safe for the time being, Sony has suggested that it may need to provide further updates in the future.

Asked which other companies could announce similar delays, respected Kotaku journalist Jason Schreier responded: “All of them.” A brief look at new PS4 game release dates in 2020 shows that the calendar is looking a little light beyond the on-time Final Fantasy VII Remake, but there’s a good chance Marvel’s Avengers and Cyberpunk 2077 will be affected.

Other, lower profile titles like Fast & Furious Crossroads are also unlikely to hit their intended release window. It’s going to be interesting to see what impact this all has on the PS5’s release date, which is currently anticipated Holiday 2020 but could easily be postponed. Could this prove a good opportunity for you to catch up on your backlog?