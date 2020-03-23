Demon Slayer PS4 Game Shown Off In New Teaser

On March 16, it was announced that Demon Slayer will be receiving a battle-royale mobile game and a PS4 action game. The PS4 game, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Hinokami Keppuutan, will be developed by CyberConnect 2, the same studio that developed Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot and Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm.

A trailer teasing the graphics was revealed today, and it looks to be on par with the much-lauded visuals of the anime. No gameplay elements were really introduced, so it remains to be seen what exactly the action part entails.

The mobile battle royale game, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Keppuu Kengeki Royale, also received an early teaser. It’s a multiplayer game where individuals are separated into the Demon Slayer faction and the Demons. The goal is to fight and defeat the opposite team. The maps will take place in the Demon Slayer world, and from the trailer, it looks like most of the major demons in the first season of the Demon Slayer anime will be playable.

Aniplex will publish both games, and Ufotable and Shueisha will be producers on both games as well. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Keppuu Kengeki Royale and Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Hinokami Keppuutan are due to be released in Japan sometime in 2020 and sometime in 2021, respectively.