Denis Villeneuve’s Dune Movie: First Images And New Details

Update: Even more Dune images have been revealed. Check them out here.

The classic sci-fi novel series Dune has been adapted before, but the ’80s were a long time ago. Now, Dune is getting a new movie adaptation and the first image from the film has been released. The movie is being directed by Blade Runner 2049’s Denis Villeneuve and it’s set to hit theaters in December.

The image comes via Vanity Fair, and it shows Timothy Chalamet (Call Me By Your Name) in the lead role as Paul Atreides. According to the article, it’s from the start of the movie, and shows Atreides on a beach on his home planet of Caladan, shortly before he leaves for the spice mining planet of Arrakis. Check it out below:

Dune releases on December 18. It has a hugely impressively cast list, which includes:

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Chalamet spoke about the character of Paul Atreides. “The immediately appealing thing about Paul was the fact that in a story of such detail and scale and world-building, the protagonist is on an anti-hero’s-journey of sorts,” he said. “He thinks he’s going to be sort of a young general studying his father and his leadership of a fighting force before he comes of age, hopefully a decade later, or something like that.”

Dune was previously adapted for the big screen in 1984. The lavish movie was directed by David Lynch and starred Kyle McLachlan, Patrick Stewart, and Sting. While it was a commercial failure, it has since gained a cult following.

The Sci-fi Channel (since re-branded Syfy) also produced a Dune mini-series in the early 2000s. There have been other unsuccessful attempts to get a new movie version off the ground, most recently with Patriots Day director Peter Berg at the helm.