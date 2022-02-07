Despite deleting 70 podcast episodes, Spotify’s CEO says he won’t’silence Joe Rogan.’

Despite deleting 70 podcast episodes, Spotify’s CEO says he will not “silence Joe Rogan.”

Joe Rogan, the star US podcaster, was embroiled in another online firestorm over the weekend, and SPOTIFY’s CEO is standing by him.

Daniel Ek, the company’s CEO, said yesterday that while he “strongly” condemns the controversial comedian’s racial slurs and other comments, he will not remove him from the platform.

However, 70 episodes of “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast were quietly removed from Spotify’s platform earlier on Sunday, highlighting the company’s perplexing stance on content policing.

Rogan, 54, has issued a mea culpa for the second time in a week, and Ek’s comments were made in a letter to staff.

After a montage video surfaced on social media showing him repeatedly using the N-word, he issued an apology for his use of racial slurs.

Following discussions with the music streaming platform and his own reflections on some of the show’s content, including the use of racially insensitive language, Ek said it was Rogan’s decision to remove a number of previous episodes.

“While I vehemently disagree with Joe’s remarks…

“I want to be clear about one thing: I don’t believe that silencing Joe is the solution,” Ek said.

The 38-year-old Swede reiterated his opposition to Spotify’s content moderation policies, claiming that the company should set clear boundaries around the content it publishes.

When they are crossed, the company should take action, but he cautioned that eliminating voices is a slippery slope.

Additionally, the company will invest (dollar)100 million in the licensing, development, and marketing of music and audio content created by historically marginalized groups.

According to the letter, which was confirmed by a Spotify spokesperson, the money will be used to promote creators from a wide range of backgrounds.

With over 11 million listeners per episode, Rogan is the most popular podcaster in the world.

Last year, the host agreed to a (dollar)100 million deal with Spotify, giving the platform exclusive distribution rights to his show.

India Arie, an artist, compiled a video of the podcaster frequently using the n-word on his show.

The video went viral quickly, prompting outraged Twitter users to label the comments “vile” and “disgusting.”

Some people demanded that the comedian be kicked off Spotify, while others defended his actions and Spotify’s decision to stand by him.

Rogan had said in his apology that the montage showed him using the epithet in conversations on shows over the last 12 years, and that it included examples of him discussing its use by black and white comedians and others.

“There’s a lot of nonsense from previous podcast episodes that I wish I hadn’t said or said differently….

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.