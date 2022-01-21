Despite the government’s gigabit plans, poor broadband speeds persist in urban areas.

Broadband speeds in cities and other urban areas are still slow.

People in cities and urban areas across the UK are suffering from poor broadband connectivity, as the government’s plans to upgrade the UK’s gigabit-capable broadband network come under renewed fire.

By 2025, the government hopes to have gigabit-capable broadband available to at least 85% of the UK, with speeds of at least 1,000 Mbps (Megabits per second, the rate at which data is transferred – the equivalent of downloading a Blu-Ray film in two minutes).

Last year, the UK ranked 43rd out of 224 countries in terms of average fixed line broadband download speeds, according to telecoms analysts Cable.co.uk.

The Public Accounts Committee published a report earlier this week criticizing the Government’s Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) for making “little tangible progress in delivering internet connectivity,” warning that it was “still not convinced” it would meet its 2025 goal.

It was largely due to Virgin Media O2 upgrading its cable network, not Project Gigabit, that the proportion of UK premises with gigabit broadband increased from 40% to 57 percent between May and October last year.

The DCMS has taken a “one-size-fits-all” approach to what it considers urban areas, particularly in London and the West Midlands, according to the report, which fails to “take into account the very different needs within those areas.”

Birmingham and the Black Country, despite being in the same region, are likely to have different connectivity needs, while Edmonton in Greater London was cited as an example of “pockets of very poor service in a largely urban area,” according to the report.

It is “misleading to suggest we are reliant on the commercial sector to hit our target, which we remain on track to meet,” according to a DCMS spokesperson.

“We’re investing £5 billion to bring gigabit speeds to hard-to-reach areas,” they said. “We’ve already upgraded 600,000 premises, and national coverage has risen from 6% to 65% in three years.”

“As a result of our policies and investments, 97 percent of homes and businesses now have access to superfast broadband, which meets people’s current needs and helped us get through the recession.”

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

Urban areas still plagued by poor broadband speeds despite Government’s gigabit plans