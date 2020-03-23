Destiny 2 2.8.0.1 UpdatePatch Notes: Artifact Power Is Disabled In Some Modes

Destiny 2 will undergo background maintenance on Thursday starting at 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET, though the game will remain online for the entirety. The maintenance will roll out Hotfix 2.8.0.1. While the full patch notes for the hotfix are not yet available, a tweet from an official Bungie account revealed that it will disable Artifact Power in Trials of Osiris and Iron Banner. [Update: Maintenance is underway, meaning Destiny 2 servers are down if you try to log in. Those who are already online will be booted at 9:45 AM PT, so finish up anything you’re already doing in-game by then. The update itself will be released ahead of servers coming back online at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET. Maintenance is expected to end an hour later. In the meantime, you can check out the newly released (and very brief) patch note for update 2.8.0.1 below.]

Over the past few weeks, some fans have expressed concerns that the much-heralded return of Trials is ruined by a seasonal artifact that allows players to grind PvE content in order to boost their power level. Players feel that such measures are anti-competitive. “If these rules were in chess, then it would not be about who is the best chess player, it would be about who goes to the gym more often, who practises their punches the best,” wrote one Reddit user.

This isn’t the only unfortunate trend rocking Destiny 2 at the moment. Earlier this month, players reported getting kicked from Gambit matches for no apparent reason. The community eventually figured out that the bug is caused by players levelling up their season pass during a match. It’s not clear when this bug will be squashed, however. The new Trials of Osiris will kick off Friday at the game’s weekend reset at 1 PM ET / 10 AM PT.