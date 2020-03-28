Destiny 2 Freebies For Twitch Prime Subscribers Available Now

The Twitch Prime rewards for Destiny 2 in April have been revealed. This is the third of six monthly bundles available to Twitch Prime subscribers, and it’ll be available until the end of April. Each month members will be able to claim a new set of four exotic and legendary items, which include a mix of weapons, ornaments, ships, Ghosts, Sparrows, and emotes.

This month, the gear includes a Prometheus Lens Exotic trace rifle, an Eye of Osiris Exotic ornament, Tyrant Ghost Shell, and Fleet Ska IX ship. Except for the Fleet Ska XI ship, these are all exotic level loot, the highest tier of loot in the game. Unlike other exotic loot in Destiny 2, these items don’t require a long quest line to receive, instead upgrading your fire power without hours of grinding.

To claim your loot, head over to the Destiny 2 Twitch Prime page. Upon linking your Bungie account and Twitch Prime account, the limited time gear will be available for pick up in-game from Amanda Holliday, the Shipwright in the Tower. There is no time limit on collecting these items in-game, so feel free to collect them in your own time after visiting the Destiny 2 Twitch Prime page.

Any item earned through Twitch Prime membership in Destiny 2 will be at your character’s current power level, so their power will be dependent on your own strength. That being said, sometimes items these items can increase your power level, it just depends on what level they come through as.

These in-game rewards are available now for players with active Twitch Prime memberships until the end of April. Players who sign up for Twitch Prime, or use their free trial period, will also be able to earn these rewards on PC, Xbox One, PS4, and Stadia.

Twitch Prime members can also get benefits in GTA Online, Apex Legends, Red Dead Online, and more each month.