Destiny 2 Guardian Games Event Is Live

Update: Guardian Games is now live in Destiny 2, and it brings with it the chance to prove that your class is best. Perhaps more importantly, there’s also a new Exotic up for grabs: the Heir Apparent machine gun. You’ll need to play a fair amount of the event in order to unlock it, but the process is luckily relatively straightforward. You can check out our guide for more on that, as well as a rundown on everything that’s changed in the new update in the patch notes–there are some welcome tweaks to how you obtain Pinnacle gear, among other things. The original story follows.

There’s a new limited-time event coming to Destiny 2 between April 21 and May 12. Bungie has announced Guardian Games, a free event for all Destiny 2 players that pits each class against one another to see who comes out on top, and it kicks off today following the release of update 2.8.1. Ahead of that, scheduled maintenance will take servers down for a brief time; once they’re back, you’ll be able to jump into the event–here’s what’s to expect and what rewards await.

The inaugural Guardian Games lasts for three weeks, with a permanent reminder of the winning class being added to the Tower for the rest of the year. There will be a series of daily class challenges to complete, where every point you earn will be added to a scoreboard for Hunters, Warlocks, and Titans. Because there are more Hunters than the other two classes, the scoring system is weighted to keep them from having an advantage.

As part of the event, there’s also a new Exotic weapon for you to get your hands on. The Heir Apparent is a new heavy machine gun that looks rather spiffy with its golden trimmings. The Eververse will also have some new stock in store, featuring two new ships and Sparrows. There will also be an Exotic Ghost Shell each week based on your Guardian class. Three will be available in total.

There’s also a physical item connected to the Guardian Games. Complete the weekly “On Your Laurels” quest and you can unlock an exclusive Bungie Rewards Guardian Games Box.