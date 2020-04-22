Destiny 2: Heir Apparent Exotic and Guardian Games 2020 guide

The Guardian Games is Destiny 2’s latest holiday tradition. The three player classes must come together and compete to see which class is the most popular best. Every day, Guardians can compete for medals by completing various activities, and then use those medals to vote for their favorite Destiny class. Guardian Games 2020 runs from April 21 to May 11.

By competing in the event, players can earn four major, Exotic rewards from Eva: a ghost shell based on each of the three classes, and the new Heir Apparent heavy machine gun. The team with the most medals by the end of the event will also get a gold class item for the rest of the year, while the other two classes will be stuck with silver and bronze class items.

Here’s how to collect medals to ensure your favorite class wins, and complete Triumphs to pick up the Heir Apparent.

Each day, Eva has seven medal quests for you to pick up, each focused on an activity. For the first day, Eva offered a bronze, silver, and gold medal quests for both Strikes and Crucible. She also offered a single gold medal for turning in bounties.

To earn the medals, you need to complete the quest associated with them. This usually involves killing a certain number of enemies or picking up laurels.

You need laurels for a few different quests, especially the Exotic ghost quest Eva offers each week, On Your Laurels. Laurels drop whenever you or a nearby ally kills an enemy with an ability — Super, melee (charged only), or grenade.

The laurels drop by class, meaning Titans will drop red laurels, Hunters blue laurels, and Warlocks yellow laurels. Picking up a laurel that matches your class type — including your own — nets you three points. Another class’ laurels net you only one point.

When you complete a medal quest, head back to the tower to deposit the medal into the giant Guardian Games depository in the middle of the Tower. As you turn in more medals, your class standing will rise in the Guardian Games. You’ll also work toward some key Guardian Games Triumphs, which you need for …

The new Heir Apparent machine gun is just sitting in Eva’s inventory in the Tower. But she won’t let you have your new Exotic until you complete the Class Act Triumph.

To complete Class Act, you need you to complete seven Guardian Games Triumphs. These Triumphs are all very time consuming, which means the Heir Apparent will take you some serious time over the next few weeks.

Here’s the complete list of Guardian Games Triumphs. We recommend picking seven that fit your playstyle and going after them specifically, if you want to pick up the Heir Apparent as fast as possible:

Once you’ve completed Class Act, you can buy the Heir Apparent from Eva for 25,000 Glimmer.

The Heir Apparent is an Exotic, Solar machine gun and has two notable perks. The first is Heavy Slug Thrower, which restricts you from firing the weapon until it’s fully spun up. You can hold the aim button to spin up the weapon prior to firing. The second notable perk is Armor of the Colossus, which generates a powerful Arc shield around you if you’re firing the weapon with full health.