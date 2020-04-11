Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris rewards, April 10-14

Trials of Osiris is back in Destiny 2. Saint-14 is the new Trials vendor and announcer, and players can find him and his wares in the Tower Hangar every Friday at reset.

Each week, the Trials of Osiris map changes, as do the rewards for winning a certain number of matches. The rewards are consistent across all players, although every player’s weapon roll will differ.

Here are the guaranteed Trials of Osiris rewards this week:

Map: Rusted Lands

Players who manage to reach seven wins without a single loss can go to the Lighthouse social space — called a Flawless run. The Lighthouse offers additional rewards for players, some of which are unique, like a special emblem. Players who reach the Lighthouse also earn a special armor glow for any of their Trials of Osiris armor, which lasts for the remainder of the weekend.

