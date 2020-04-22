Destiny 2 Update 2.8.1 Patch Notes: Guardian Games, Pinnacle Changes, And More

Bungie has rolled out an update for Destiny 2 that–among many other fixes and the start of Guardian Games–offers more ways for players to reach the Pinnacle power level cap, which is 10 points higher than the soft-cap of 1010. Read on for the highlights from the update and the full patch notes.

Previous to update 2.8.1, players had to grind challenging tasks like achieving a high score on difficult Nightfalls or completing Master Nightmare Hunts, and many of those required a group of hardcore friends to accomplish consistently. Now, weekly events like Crucible, Strikes, and Gambit will all drop Pinnacle gear, which will make achieving that power cap far more likely for solo players.

The update also fixes many bugs and exploits, including the broken difficulty scaling of the Whisper of the Worm and Zero Hour activities, which are required to obtain the Outbreak Perfected Catalyst. There was some confusion about the change that the update would make to the Nova Bomb ability: Though the first set of patch notes stated that Nova Bomb would now consume a character’s melee charge, this was apparently a typo. According to Bungie, the update should now prevent Nova Bomb from mistakenly using a melee charge.

This patch also coincides with the launch of the Guardian Games, an event where all Guardians can compete against one another to see what class can manage to overcome the rest. There’s a series of daily class challenges to complete, and every challenge you conquer adds to your classes’ total. The winner will be displayed in the Tower for the rest of the year. It also provides the opportunity to get the new Heir Apparent Exotic; our Guardian Games guide runs down how to obtain it and how the event works.

Full patch notes below: