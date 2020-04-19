Destiny 2: Where Is Xur Today? Location And Exotic Items (April 17-22)

It’s another weekend in Destiny 2, which means the Trials of Osiris joins the last few days of this week’s Iron Banner event. And since next week marks the beginning of the Guardian Games, it’s a good opportunity to drop by Xur this weekend and buy some new Exotic weapons and armor. Here’s where to find him and what he’s selling.

Head to the Tower to find Xur this week, in the Hangar area. For his weapon, Xur is offering Coldheart. Hunters can pick up the Knucklehead Radar helmet; for Titans, there’s the Armamentarium chest armor; and for Warlocks, Xur has the Crown of Tempests helmet.

You’ll find Xur hanging out in the Tower. Travel to the central transmat zone, then head east into the Hangar section. As you enter, turn left and head up the stairs at the back of the area. You’ll find Xur on a catwalk overlooking the Last City below.

This week, Xur brings the powerful Exotic trace rifle Coldheart that’s good in a variety of situations, both for PvE and PvP. He also packs a handy Crucible helmet for Hunters and a must-have helmet for Warlocks who like the Stormtrance Super. If you’re not a fan of those options, Xur also sells an Exotic engram that will decrypt into an Exotic you don’t already own. He also has the Five of Swords challenge card, which lets you enable modifiers for Nightfall Strikes.

Coldheart’s power is in sustained fire. It fires a laser beam with a whole lot of range and which doesn’t lose any of its potency over distances, making it great for long-range fights in the Crucible. Holding the laser on a target increases the gun’s damage output, making Coldheart effective at taking out hordes of enemies in PvE or zapping Guardians in PvP.

Hunters can get a lot of utility out of Knucklehead Radar in the Crucible. The helmet maintains your radar even when you’re aiming down the sights of your gun, allowing you to see when people are sneaking up on you even as you’re fighting someone else. It also gives you enhanced radar when you crouch for even more situational awareness. If you’re the kind of person who likes as much battlefield intel as you can get, try Knucklehead in your next Iron Banner or Trials match.

Stats:

Armamentarium is a pure and simple Exotic for Titans: It gives you a second grenade charge. As Shaxx suggests in Mayhem, you should be throwing more grenades–this is your opportunity.

Stats:

In both PvP and PvE, if you’re a Warlock who runs the Stormtrance Super, you’re going to want Crown of Tempests. The Exotic increases the duration of Stormtrance for every kill you rack up, which can allow you to wipe whole teams in the Crucible. Getting kills with your Arc abilities also increases their recharge rate, giving you grenades and melee attacks more quickly.

Stats: