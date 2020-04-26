Destiny 2: Xur Location And Exotic Items (April 24-28)

Destiny 2’s latest seasonal event, the Guardian Games, kicked off this week, providing a whole bunch of new bounties to complete as players face off to see which of Destiny’s three classes is the best. The spirit of competition is nice, but winning is better–which is why you should drop by Xur this weekend and pick up some new Exotics that can help you get a leg up on your competitors. Here’s where to find Xur and what Exotics he’s stocking this weekend.

Head to Nessus to find Xur this week, in the Watcher’s Grave area. For his weapon, Xur is offering Fighting Lion. Hunters can pick up the Celestial Nighthawk helmet; for Titans, there’s the Hallowfire Heart chest armor; and for Warlocks, Xur has the Sanguine Alchemy chest armor.

Spawn in at the Watcher’s Grave transmit zone and you’re already almost on Xur’s doorstep. Head northwest toward Calus’s floating golden barge, which you can board from the back. You’ll find Xur waiting on the western side of the deck.

This week, Xur has the breach-loading grenade launcher Fighting Lion, a solid weapon that’s great if you’re trying to go after The Mountaintop pinnacle weapon from seasons past. He also has the essential Celestial Nighthawk for Hunters, which is great against tough bosses. If you’re not a fan of those options, Xur also sells an Exotic engram that will decrypt into an Exotic you don’t already own. He also has the Five of Swords challenge card, which lets you enable modifiers for Nightfall Strikes.

Fighting Lion outpaces pretty much every other breach-loading grenade launcher out there, except maybe The Mountaintop. It fires bouncing grenades that you can remotely detonate by releasing the trigger, allowing for some awesome control. Rapid kills against enemies you’ve damaged with grenades reloads the gun automatically, and you do extra damage against shields with direct hits, making Fighting Lion great for both PvP and PvE.

If you plan to do raids or other high-level PvE activities, you want Celestial Nighthawk. The Exotic helmet modifies your Golden Gun Super for one high-powered shot, which does even more damage on a critical hit with the Way of the Sharpshooter subclass. That makes it almost essential against big bosses. If you don’t have Celestial Nighthawk, now’s the time to get it.

For Solar Titans, Hallowfire Heart is always a good choice. It increases the recharge speed of all of your Solar subclass abilities and speeds them up even more when your Super is fully charged. That makes Hallowfire a great default Exotic for just about any situation, and especially in the Crucible.

If you’re a Warlock who loves throwing down rifts, Sanguine Alchemy will help you get the most out of them. Any weapon kills you score while standing in a rift extends the duration of how long that rift lasts. That makes it great for standing your ground against hordes of enemies in PvE.

