Destiny 2 Xur location and items, April 10-14

The weekly Exotic item merchant, Xur, hangs out in random locations around the world of Destiny. In Destiny 2, he can appear all over the map, as well as inside the Tower. This week, you can find Xur on Titan, east of The Rig, taking shelter from the rain in a small shack.

Xur’s inventory this week consists of the following:

Xur’s inventory caps out at 981 if you’re at 1000.

The Jade Rabbit is a returning Exotic from Destiny. This scout rifle, which was once a PlayStation exclusive, has only one notable perk. The Fate of All Fools Exotic perk causes chained body shots to stack damage on your next precision shot and return ammo to the magazine. The weapon also comes with bonus stability and rounds that deal extra damage to shields.

The Jade Rabbit is much better due to the recent bump in scout rifle damage. If you don’t have this one yet, you should pick it up.

The Sixth Coyote is an Exotic chest piece from from Destiny 2: Forsaken. Its Exotic perk is Double Dodge, which is exactly what it sounds like: Hunter players can hold two stacks of their class ability, dodge.

This could be a great chest piece if you’re underleveled. If you just need to go invisible and resurrect your allies more often, this is a great piece of gear to pair with Nightstalker.

Xur’s roll this week is Void, and comes with 47 total stats.

This is a pretty situational exotic chest piece. The main perk is Sunfire Furnace, which improves the recharge rate of your abilities when Hammer of Sol is charged.

Hallowfire Heart will only benefit you when you are holding onto your Super and not using it — it definitely takes some getting used to. This is one of our favorite Titan exotics nonetheless, and can be really powerful if you learn how to use it.

Xur’s roll this week is Solar, and comes with 49 total stats.

Geomag Stabilizers are new Exotic boots from Forsaken. Their Exotic perk is Close Enough, which recharges your Chaos Reach Super when you sprint as long as you’re at about 90% energy. Damaging enemies with Chaos Reach also extends the duration. This is a fantastic Warlock Exotic. If you don’t have them yet, make sure to pick these up.

Xur’s roll this week is Arc, and comes with 49 total stats.

