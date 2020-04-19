Destiny 2 Xur location and items, April 17-21

The weekly Exotic item merchant, Xur, hangs out in random locations around the world of Destiny. In Destiny 2, he can appear all over the map, as well as inside the Tower. This week, you can find Xur in the Tower, standing on the Hangar’s back stairs.

Xur’s inventory this week consists of the following:

Related

Xur’s inventory caps out at 981 if you’re at 1000.

This was a pre-order-exclusive gun when Destiny 2 first launched in 2017, and became available to all when Curse of Osiris was released in December of that year. Coldheart is a trace rifle, meaning it fires in a constant beam. Its first exotic perk, Cold Fusion, causes the Coldheart to fire in a beam made of Arc damage. Its secondary perk, Longest Winter, causes Coldheart to deal more and more damage the longer it remains on the same target.

This gun is super fun to use and can be pretty powerful in certain PvE situations. You should pick it up if you missed it.

Knucklehead Radar is a powerful PvP Hunter helmet. Its exotic perk, Upgraded Sensor Pack, will constantly provide you with a radar, even while aiming down sights. This is a great helmet in PvP or Trials, where your radar is extremely important. However, MIDA Multi-Tool and Ace of Spades have a similar perk, which could make the helmet redundant depending on the loadout you’re using. For that reason, it’s not as powerful as something like Foetracer. If you don’t have this helmet yet, pick it up and keep it with you for PvP emergencies.

Xur’s roll this week is Void, and comes with 50 total stats.

The Armamentarium is a pretty simple chest piece. Its exotic perk is And Another Thing, which causes you to gain another grenade charge regardless of the subclass you’re using. This perk is great — or it would be, if some Striker Titans didn’t already have two grenades.

If you like Titans and grenades, you should at least pick this one up.

Xur’s roll this week is Arc, and comes with 49 total stats.

Crown of Tempests is a pretty great Warlock Exotic, especially if you like Stormcaller. This helmet’s main perk, Conduction Tines, causes Arc ability kills to recharge your Arc abilities and increase the duration of your Super; this ability now stacks as well. The only bad news about this helmet is that it needs to be used with Stormcaller, which is a great PvP Super now and decent for enemy clear in strikes and raids. If you don’t have this helmet for your Warlock, you should definitely consider picking it up.

Xur’s roll this week is Arc, and comes with 50 total stats.

Destiny 2 guide

With the next generation of Xbox on the horizon, Microsoft’s 4K-ready Xbox One X is often on sale for much lower than its $499 launch price.