Destiny 2 Xur location and items, April 24-27

12 SHARES Share Tweet

The weekly Exotic item merchant, Xur, hangs out in random locations around the world of Destiny. In Destiny 2, he can appear all over the map, as well as inside the Tower. This week, you can find Xur on Nessus, hanging out on Calus’ barge in the Watcher’s Grave.

Xur’s inventory this week consists of the following:

Related

Xur’s inventory caps out at 981 if you’re at 1000.

The Fighting Lion is an Exotic tube-fed grande launcher. Its primary perk, Delayed Gratification, causes its projectiles to bounce and only explode after you release the trigger. Its secondary perk is Thin the Herd, which increases damage done to the enemy shield. This grenade launcher also uses primary ammo.

The Fighting Lion is a gimmick weapon, but that doesn’t mean it’s useless. If you’re working on any quest that requires grenade launcher kills, the Fighting Lion is perfect — since it rarely runs out of ammo. It takes a lot of time to get used to the Fighting Lion, but it’s a powerful tool in rare situations.

Celestial Nighthawk is one of the best exotics in Destiny 2. Its main perk, Hawkeye Hack, causes Golden Gun to fire only one shot instead of three. However, this single shot does about six times the damage of the average Golden Gun. Players who love raiding or PvE in general should buy it. It’s also exceptional for boss damage.

Xur’s roll this week is Solar, and comes with 50 total stats.

Hallowfire Heart is a great Titan Exotic. The main perk is Sunfire Furnace, which improves the recharge rate of your abilities when Hammer of Sol is charged.

Hallowfire Heart will only benefit you when you are holding onto your Super and not using it — it definitely takes some getting used to. This is one of our favorite Titan exotics nonetheless, and can be really powerful if you learn how to use it.

Xur’s roll this week is Solar, and comes with 49 total stats.

Sanguine Alchemy is a gorgeous Warlock chest with a pretty interesting PvP perk. Heightened Senses gives you a more detailed radar and marks priority targets near you while standing in your rift. While this perk does force you to stand relatively still, it gives you a great opportunity to know your enemy’s movements before they ever get the chance to move against you. If you love playing PvP on your Warlock, give this chest a shot.

Xur’s roll this week is Void, and comes with 51 total stats.

Destiny 2 guide

PlayStation Plus