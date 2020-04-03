Destiny 2 Xur location and items, April 3-7

The weekly Exotic item merchant, Xur, hangs out in random locations around the world of Destiny. In Destiny 2, he can appear all over the map, as well as inside the Tower. This week, you can find Xur on Io, standing inside a cave near the Giant’s Scar landing zone.

Xur’s inventory this week consists of the following:

Xur’s inventory caps out at 981 if you’re at 1000.

Hard Light is one of the best guns in Destiny 2 right now. Its Exotic perk, Volatile Light, causes the projectiles fired to have no damage fall off at range as well as pierce targets and ricochet off walls. Shots that bounce off of walls deal bonus damage. Hard Light can also shift between all three elemental types by holding down the reload button.

Hard Light is a great gun for matching elements in a Nightfall or for PvP. It’s currently the most popular gun in the Trials of Osiris game type. Pick this up if you don’t have it.

Orpheus Rig is also one of the best exotics in the game. Its main perk, Uncanny Arrows, generates additional Super energy for each enemy tethered with Shadowshot. The Moebius Quiver variant also gains more shots. With Orpheus Rig, a well-placed Hunter Super can quickly start regenerating your Super. This is extremely helpful in a few different endgame scenarios, including Nightfalls and Raids. These did get significantly nerfed in Forsaken, but are still very potent. If you like Nightstalker, you have to get these legs.

Xur’s roll this week is Arc, and comes with 48 total stats.

These gauntlets have the exotic perk Clenched Fist, where guarding with with a sword increases movement speed and doesn’t drain sword ammo. Well timed guards that block damage also heal the Titan. Until swords are useful, these Titan gloves aren’t really worth using. Pick them up for your collection if you’re a Titan main, but don’t expect to use them anytime soon.

Xur’s roll this week is Arc, and comes with 52 total stats.

Contraverse Hold is a new Warlock Exotic added in Forsaken. Its exotic perk, Chaotic Exchanger, gives you bonus damage resistance while charging a Void grenade. Charged grenade hits refund a random amount of grenade energy each time it deals damage. These are powerful Void Warlock gauntlets. If randomness hasn’t been kind to you, pick these up!

Xur’s roll this week is Void, and comes with 48 total stats.

