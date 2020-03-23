Destiny 2 Xur location and items, March 13-17

The weekly Exotic item merchant, Xur, hangs out in random locations around the world of Destiny. In Destiny 2, he can appear all over the map, as well as inside the Tower. This week, you can find Xur in the Tower, standing on the back stairs of the Hangar.

Xur’s inventory this week consists of the following:

Related

Xur’s inventory caps out at 981 if you’re at 1000.

Xur is finally selling Coldheart this week. This was a pre-order-exclusive gun when Destiny 2 first launched in 2017, and became available to all when Curse of Osiris was released in December of that year. Coldheart is a trace rifle, meaning it fires in a constant beam. Its first exotic perk, Cold Fusion, causes the Coldheart to fire in a beam made of Arc damage. Its secondary perk, Longest Winter, causes Coldheart to deal more and more damage the longer it remains on the same target.

Lucky Pants are fairly worthless in most situations. They’re also one of the exotics that Sloane offers you during the campaign. Their exotic perk, Illegally Modded Holster, allows you to ready hand cannons very quickly, and it increases accuracy for your first shot. Additionally, precision hits partially reload any stowed hand cannons. If you absolutely must use hand cannons in both your energy and kinetic slot, these pants are for you. Otherwise, skip Lucky Pants.

Xur’s roll this week is Void, and comes with 48 total stats.

Best Hunter Exotic armor in Destiny 2

Ashen Wake was one of the new exotics in Destiny 2: Warmind. Its main exotic perk is Bring the Heat, which causes the Fusion Grenades used by solar Titans to explode immediately on impact and travel faster in midair. This is a cool exotic on paper, but it doesn’t actually add any damage to your grenades.

Ashen Wake is a hard sell for your single exotic spot when other grenade-related exotics like the Armamentarium exist. However, the effect is still fun to use, especially if you’re accustomed to more of the instant gratification that comes with the Striker’s Pulse Grenades. Pick these up if you’re a collector, or hammer Titan enthusiast.

Xur’s roll this week is Solar, and comes with 48 total stats.

Best Titan Exotic armor in Destiny 2

Chromatic Fire is a new Warlock exotic added in Forsaken. Its exotic perk is Crystalline Transistor. Getting precision kills with your Kinetic weapon creates an elemental explosion — like the Dragonfly perk — based on your current subclass. This perk is useful if you’re fighting large groups of enemies at once, or need extra elemental help against enemies.

Xur’s roll this week is Void, and comes with 47 total stats.

If you haven’t completed the Invitation quest yet, Xur is still offering it for nine Legendary Shards.

Related

Best Warlock Exotic armor in Destiny 2

Destiny 2 guide