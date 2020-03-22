Destiny 2 Xur location and items, March 20-24

The weekly Exotic item merchant, Xur, hangs out in random locations around the world of Destiny. In Destiny 2, he can appear all over the map, as well as inside the Tower. This week, you can find Xur on Io, standing at the back of a cave in Giant’s Scar.

Xur’s inventory this week consists of the following:

Xur’s inventory caps out at 981 if you’re at 1000.

The Queenbreaker is a new Exotic from Destiny 2: Forsaken, and is a remake of the Queenbreaker’s Bow Exotic from Destiny. It’s an Arc linear fusion rifle with a choice between two kinds of zooms. The Marksman Sights increase Charge Time, zoom, and damage; the Combat Sights reduce Charge Time and increase Handling. The Exotic perk is Wire Rifling, which causes the bolts from the gun to blind targets.

The Queenbreaker is very powerful in any PvP environment. Even with the Combat Sights, it can quickly kill a Guardian in a single shot from far away. In PvE, this weapon is decent, but far down on the Exotic heavy weapon food chain. You should pick up The Queenbreaker if you don’t have it yet.

Oathkeeper is a new set of Exotic gauntlets from Forsaken. Its Exotic perk is Adamantine Brace, which lets you hold arrows at the perfect draw timing forever. These gauntlets have limited uses, but are perfect pickups for players that just want to run around and use bows in every activity. Bows have a sweet spot as soon as the arrow is ready. It’s called a perfect draw, and makes the bow deal more damage or even activate unique perks. If you’re struggling to nail those, Oathkeeper will make sure you always do.

Xur’s roll this week is Arc, and comes with 46 total stats.

Although they’re technically returning exotics from Destiny, the Mk. 44 Stand Asides are new exotic Titan boots in Curse of Osiris. Their main perk in Destiny 2 is Seriously, Watch Out. If Titans have Seismic Strike, Hammer Strike, or Shield Bash equipped and have max health, they get an Overshield if sprinting at max speed. Striking an enemy with those abilities quickly recharges your melee energy. This perk is great for aggressive Titan players, especially in PvP. If you have a Titan, pick these up regardless of which activities you play.

Xur’s roll this week is Void, and comes with 50 total stats.

The Ophidian Aspect gauntlets were first released with the Curse of Osiris DLC. Their exotic perk is Cobra Totemic, which causes weapons handled by the wearer to ready and reload faster than normal. As a bonus, melee range is also extended. These are great “anytime” exotics. No matter what kind of activity you’re doing, you’d be better off wearing these gauntlets than not. Pick them up for yourself and see what you think.

Xur’s roll this week is Arc, and comes with 48 total stats.

If you haven’t completed the Invitation quest yet, Xur is still offering it for 9 Legendary Shards.

