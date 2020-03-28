Destiny 2 Xur location and items, March 27-31

The weekly Exotic item merchant, Xur, hangs out in random locations around the world of Destiny. In Destiny 2, he can appear all over the map, as well as inside the Tower. This week, you can find Xur in the EDZ, standing on a bluff in the Winding Cove.

Xur’s inventory this week consists of the following:

Xur’s inventory caps out at 981 if you’re at 1000.

The Huckleberry is an exotic from Warmind. Its intrinsic perk is Ride the Bull, which causes the gun to fire faster and have increased recoil the longer you hold the trigger. Kills with the gun partially reload the magazine. The Huckleberry’s secondary perk is rampage, which causes each kill to increase your damage for a short time.

The Huckleberry is a very fun gun to use. Its perks combine to offer you a little minigame of trying to fire for as long as you possibly can without having to reload. It may not be particularly useful in a lot of endgame content — although it has some PvP potential — but it’s a blast to use in Adventures, Public Events, and Escalation Protocol. Pick up The Huckleberry if you can afford it.

The Sixth Coyote is an Exotic chest piece from from Forsaken. Its Exotic perk is Double Dodge, which is exactly what it sounds like: Hunter players can hold two stacks of their class ability, dodge.

This could be a great chest piece if you’re underleveled. If you just need to go invisible and resurrect your allies more often, this is a great piece of gear to pair with Nightstalker.

Xur’s roll this week is Void, and comes with 47 total stats.

The Crest of Alpha Lupi is an awesome Titan chest piece. Its exotic perk, Survival Well, causes Supers to generate more orbs of light. Barricade will start health regeneration for nearby allies when deployed, too. This is great for some PvE content and extremely powerful in competitive PvP. Don’t miss this chest piece.

Xur’s roll this week is Solar, and comes with 53 total stats.

Skull of Dire Ahamkara is the Warlock helmet on offer this week. It’s a pretty situational exotic, but it can be devastating when used properly. Its exotic perk, Actual Grandeur, causes you to take very low damage while casting Nova Bomb — and your Nova Bomb kills grant Super energy instantly.

If you can accurately place your Nova Bomb in a large group of enemies — in PvE or even PvP — you will refund quite a bit of Super energy. If you like playing Voidwalker at all, this is a solid helmet.

Xur’s roll this week is Arc, and comes with 50 total stats.

If you haven’t completed the Invitation quest yet, Xur is still offering it for 9 Legendary Shards.

