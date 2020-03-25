Destiny 2’s Iron Banner: Cast In Iron Quest Steps – How To Earn The Ritual Bow And New Armor

The Iron Banner is back in Destiny 2 for the Season of the Worthy, bringing another lengthy quest to unlock a new set of Iron Banner armor. This season’s quest is called Cast in Iron, and completing each of its steps will get you a piece of this season’s updated armor set, Iron Remembrance.

This Iron Banner quest also comes with an additional goody: Point of the Stag, a Legendary bow the season’s only Ritual weapon. Ritual weapons are unique, Masterworked weapons you can only earn through completing lengthy quests, so if you like bows, the Point of the Stag will be worth your time.

The Iron Banner runs from March 24 to the weekly reset on March 31. You don’t have to complete all the steps of the Cast in Iron quest in that time, however–there will be more Iron Banner events throughout the season that will give you more chances to wrap things up.

Reward: Iron Remembrance class item

Your first requirement in the Iron Banner is the simplest: get kills, capture zones. You’ll need to fire up your Super a few times, so make sure to pick one that’s effective in racking up kills.

Reward: Iron Remembrance gauntlets

With the second step, Cast in Iron starts to turn toward specific weapons, so adjust your loadout accordingly. The requirements for zones captured, matches completed, and total kills will also go up with each step, but don’t worry–those are cumulative. If you spent three matches completing Step 1, those will count toward the six matches you need for Step 2.

Reward: Iron Remembrance leg armor

The next step is all SMGs. Don’t worry too much about the 100 kills requirement, as it counts both final blows and assists. You ought to clear it pretty quickly.

Reward: Iron Remembrance chest armor, Point of the Stag Legendary Bow

There are a lot of good fusion rifles in Destiny 2 right now, but for quick kills, it’s hard to go wrong with either Jotunn or Telesto. If you don’t have either of those, the Iron Banner fusion The Wizened Rebuke is a solid choice, but really, any fusion can be very effective if used up close. Don’t forget to equip Special Ammo Finder mods to help you keep your magazines stocked.

Reward: Iron Remembrance helmet

Now that you’ve got the Point of the Stag Ritual weapon, your last big step is all about bows. Point of the Stag has a ton of accuracy and hits very hard, making it a solid bow for this step. If you’re not a frequent bow-user, it often can be good to pair a bow with a gun you like that deals a lot of damage or fires quickly, like Hard Light. Try opening with the gun you like more, then switching to the bow for the quick finishing shot.

With everything else done, head back to Lord Saladin in the Tower and talk with him a final time. He’ll give you the Cast Iron Emblem and the Iron Precious shader for your efforts.