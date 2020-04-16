Destiny Dev Starts New Charity Initiative To Assist Healthcare Workers

Bungie, the developer of Destiny 2, has started a new charity initiative in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, and it’s already raised a lot of money. It’s called Guardian’s Heart, and the aim is to raise money for Direct Relief, which focuses on healthcare workers around the world.

The stated goal of Direct Relief is “to improve the health and lives of people affected by poverty or emergencies–without regard to politics, religion, or ability to pay.” It aims to help healthcare workers who are at the frontline of the crisis as the global death toll passes 130,000.

Destiny 2 players can earn themselves a new emblem by making a $20 donation to the charity via Tiltify. You can see the emblem below.

So far, the campaign has raised over $450,000. Only one emblem will be given per email address, regardless of the amount donated.

“We may have to stay home, but there is a lot we can do as a community to support the heroes who are still going out into the world every day to care for the sick,” Bungie’s statement reads. “Guardians have proven to be a tremendous force for good in the world and your generosity in supporting others in the fight against COVID-19 is inspiring. Thank you.”

This is not the first fundraising effort Bungie has engaged with in 2020–they also raised over $1 million for Australian bushfire relief.