Details of the earlier version of Mount Blade 2: Bannerlord

TaleWorlds has published online details of an earlier version of Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord.
- In the early days, a 10% discount will apply to the game.
- In single player, you can go through a campaign or arrange your own battles.
- In the early version there will be a huge world with many cities.
- There will be a character editor.
- There will be troops for hire.
- Many technical problems are expected.
- Some ready-made content will not be available due to imbalance.
- There will be temporary accents that will replace in the future.
- In multiplayer there will be four modes.
- Private servers will appear near the exit of the game.
- By release, the game will be translated into 13 languages, including Russian.