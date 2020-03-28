Details of the earlier version of Mount Blade 2: Bannerlord

By Denis Bedoya  On  In Technology Leave a comment 

©

TaleWorlds has published online details of an earlier version of Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord.

  • In the early days, a 10% discount will apply to the game.
  • In single player, you can go through a campaign or arrange your own battles.
  • In the early version there will be a huge world with many cities.
  • There will be a character editor.
  • There will be troops for hire.
  • Many technical problems are expected.
  • Some ready-made content will not be available due to imbalance.
  • There will be temporary accents that will replace in the future.
  • In multiplayer there will be four modes.
  • Private servers will appear near the exit of the game.
  • By release, the game will be translated into 13 languages, including Russian.

about the author

The user hasn’t written anything about himself yet.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *