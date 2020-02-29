Developer meeting: Game Developers Conference 2020 is postponed

The Game Developers Conference (GDC) is postponed. The organizers announced this on February 29, 2020 in a short statement. Specifically, it says: “We plan to host a GDC event later this summer.”

The details will be discussed with the partners involved and the public will be informed in the coming weeks. The GDC organizer, a British company called Informa, gives no reason for the shift, but of course the coronavirus (Covid-19) should be the trigger.

The wording “a GDC event” suggests that it could possibly be a smaller conference or an online campaign – at least not the same GDC as it is not now. This should also be difficult to do because many game developers are probably already planned elsewhere.

Informa says they want to try to record the now postponed or canceled lectures together with the speakers and publish them online as a video for free. Details will follow later. Two awards ceremonies are scheduled to be shown on Twitch in the original GDC week.

The developer conference was supposed to take place in San Francisco from March 16-20, 2020. As in the previous year, around 30,000 visitors were expected. The GDC is aimed at professional developers, not game fans. Tickets start at $ 350, and around $ 2,500 is due for full access every five days.

There is access to job exchanges, a trade fair with new developer tools and hardware, but above all to hundreds of lectures by other professionals. Purchased tickets should be fully refunded.

Immediately before the postponement, Activision, Blizzard and Amazon announced that they would not be attending the conference. There were also cancellations from a number of smaller companies such as Gearbox Software, Iron Galaxy Studios and Modus Games.

Similar to the unusual Mobile World Congress (MWC), the problems of GDC 2020 have emerged over several days. The game developers were first Sony, Electronic Arts and Facebook to withdraw on February 21.

Microsoft, the engine manufacturer Unity and Epic Games followed in a second swing. At least some of the companies now want to hold their lectures and announcements online, for example as a video stream. No details are available.

On February 25, 2020, the San Francisco Tourist Office sent an open letter to convince companies and visitors of the safety of the Game Developers Conference. Almost simultaneously, however, more attention had been paid to media such as CNN that the city’s mayor, London Breed, had officially declared a state of emergency because of the corona virus.

Above all, it is about easier access to aid as soon as serious problems arise. However, the echo in the social networks was devastating, which probably also put the game companies under pressure not to send their employees to the GDC.