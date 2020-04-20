DGT warns of the dangerous “underwater effect”: what it is and how to avoid it

Remember to adjust your belt correctly to avoid the underwater effect. This is how the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) alerts, through its official Twitter account, the need to properly fasten the seat belt, and more these days of alarm for the coronavirus crisis, to protect us and protect the the rest.

#WhenReturnACircular remember to correctly adjust the #belt to avoid the #submarine effects . #AtateALaLife https://t.co/jdDt13Gxgl A day more, a day less.#EsteVirusLoParamosUnidos pic.twitter.com/otTPJK4kqK – Dir. Gral. Traffic (@DGTes) April 15, 2020

They explain that when the body is not properly supported by the belt (loose or poorly adjusted), it presses the seat down and slides under the abdominal band. Increases the risk of hitting the steering wheel, the dashboard or the bottom of the cabin. Injury to the back and pelvis, rupture of the femur or head of the femur, in addition to serious internal bleeding, can occur.

How to avoid it? Correctly adjust the seat belt, avoiding gaps and not adding any accessories to the seat such as ball insulators, fanny packs, cushions …

Also, it should be noted that the most common is that it occurs in the driver’s seat, and at the same time more dangerous since it is the only one that can impact the steering wheel, but it is not the only one that can suffer it. This effect applies to all passengers who are in the car, who are not making good use of the belt. .