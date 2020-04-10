Did You Know There’s An Easy Way to Turn Off Your PS4 Controller?

One button shortcut

This week may have all been about the PlayStation 5’s new DualSense controller, but even as the PlayStation 4 nears the end of its life, we’re still learning new things about it. For example, did you know that if you hold down the DualShock 4’s PlayStation button for 10 seconds it’ll turn off? It’s true – try it for yourself.

We only learned about this after reading a popular Reddit post earlier in the week, and it seems the majority of users were equally flabbergasted to learn about the fascinating tidbit. We wonder what other hidden secrets the PS4 harbours? Let us know if you were aware of this controller shutdown shortcut in the comments section below.