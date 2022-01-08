Did you notice that WhatsApp has changed for everyone who owns an iPhone?

Did you notice that WhatsApp has changed for EVERYONE with an iPhone?

IPHONE users will soon notice a change in WhatsApp.

The Meta-owned app is currently testing a new feature that will allow you to see who is messaging you in real time.

When you receive a notification from someone, you currently see the WhatsApp logo and their name.

However, it appears that this will all change in the near future.

You’ll see the profile photo of the person or group who messaged you instead, according to early trials seen by WABetaInfo.

For the time being, it appears to have only been made available to a select group of iOS 15 beta testers.

There’s no word yet on whether it’ll be available on Android as well.

In fact, it’s so early in the development process that WhatsApp may decide against pursuing it.

It will be the first change to the app in 2022 if it launches soon.

Several changes have already been made to the platform in recent months.

It finally listened to fans and added a voice messaging preview feature in December.

Users can now set self-destruction timers for all of their chats.

That is, after a set amount of time, all texts will be automatically deleted.

Make sure your WhatsApp settings are in the best possible shape for the coming year until the new profile photo tweak launches.

