Diesel cars on the market: are they still a viable option?

Contrary to popular belief, modern diesels are clean, and offer NOx emission figures similar to those of gasoline cars (just 0.2% more on average), with lower CO2 emissions. They are equipped with particulate filters, and additives such as Ad Blue that ensure that their emissions have the same green label as gasoline. They are the most efficient engines for those who do many kilometers on the road and highway.

They are not the most recommended for urban commuting, because due to the type of mechanics it is convenient for the engine to do a certain number of kilometers and reach the right temperature to get rid of the particles trapped in the filters. Currently the prices of diesel and gasoline have come quite close. As for the fear that diesel will be banned, at least until 2040 they can continue to be marketed. It is the ideal technology for those who make more than 30,000 km / year on intercity routes.

Peugeot 3008 BlueHDi

Since its launch in 2017, this generation of the 3008 has become one of the most successful Peugeot models. It has just added hybrid versions to its offer, but it must be recognized that within its SUV segment diesel engines stand out for their low consumption. The offer starts with the 131 hp version, which homologates very good 5.2 l / 100 km , with more than enough power to move in all kinds of environments. Inside, its small steering wheel and the design of the digital i-cockpit dashboard stand out.

Opel Grandland x CDTi

The Opel family SUV is available in a total of 13 versions, including a plug-in hybrid. By size and trunk, and for those who make many annual kilometers on the road, a good alternative is the diesel version, equipped with a 1.5-liter engine and 131 HP of power. The approved consumption is 5.2 liters / 100 km. The torque of this model makes it perform very well on the motorway and highway, and its size does not limit its use in urban environments. It has average CO2 emissions of 136 g / km.

BMW 3 Series d

Five years of work have led Bayerische Motoren Werke engineers to fine-tune the seventh generation of its 3-Series. This work was done with care, as it was a challenge to update a car that represents the soul of BMW like no other. Available with gasoline and plug-in mechanics, there are three diesel options: a 150 hp 318d serving as access to the range, a balanced 190 hp 320d and a 265 hp, 330d six cylinder diesel engine. They are extremely pleasant and very little “greedy”.

Mercedes GLC d

The GLC and GLC Coupé has just been updated, equipping itself with more efficient engines and more technology. Thus, it now incorporates driving assistants that allow semi-automated driving, in addition to the MBUX system – Mercedes-Benz User Experience, including the expanded functions with “Hey Mercedes”, which obeys commands in natural language. His off-road skills are surprising, despite his SUV appearance. There are gasoline, pluggable and mild hybrid options, although diesel ones are highly recommended.

