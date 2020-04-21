Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna Will Come To Blu-Ray In July

Originally planned for a limited theatrical release in March, Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna became a victim of the widespread coronavirus closures and cancellations. After leaving fans wondering how they would be able to experience Tai and friend’s supposed farewell from the series, publisher Shout Factory has announced the Blu-Ray and DVD release for later this year.

As picked up by Siliconera, Last Evolution will be released on Blu-Ray and DVD on July 7, 2020. Because of the cancelled cinema events, the English home release has been announced before the Japanese version. It’s unusual in the world of anime localization for the western home video release to be announced before Japan’s, though the Japanese theatrical debut was early enough to be unaffected by coronavirus. The US hard copy release will include both Japanese audio with English subtitles and the English dub.

The movie is set to be a tear-jerker for fans of the original show, showing what seems to be the last adventure of the original Digimon cast. With the crew now college-age, they discover that their bonds with their partner Digimon will fade as they grow older, finally disappearing when they reach adulthood. To top it off, a new threat has appeared–but engaging in combat with their Digimon seems to cause their bond to disappear even faster.