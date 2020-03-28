Digital Trends Live: COVID updates, Xbox Series X details, Steam’s record

On this episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler digs into the top tech stories of the day, including the latest on COVID-19, more on the Xbox Series X, Steam smashes its user record, Uber Eats waives delivery fees, A.I. and archaeology, SpaceX aborts Falcon 9, reliving the Apollo 13 mission, and more.

We then head to the gym as Jeremy Kaplan, DT’s editor-in-chief, talks about how to maximize your time at the gym, and gets an advance workout at HACKD Fitness.

Sarah Evans

During this time of crisis, small businesses may take a gigantic hit. We talk with Sarah Evans, founder and chief executive officer of Sevans Strategy about the effect of the coronavirus on hourly workers.

Michele Romanow

Michele Romanow, co-founder and president of Clearbanc, discusses how it has analyzed 2,ooo companies on its platform and found that the gender gap still exists, but is closing.

Niall Ferguson

Nibler then speaks with Niall Ferguson, host of PBS’s Niall Ferguson’s Networld, who joins us to talk about how social media has provided a platform for misinformation to propagate like never before in history.

Finally, Drew Prindle, DT senior editor, joins Nibler to discuss all the awesome tech you can’t buy yet, including a foldable kayak, a compact e-bike, and compostable kitchen trash bags.