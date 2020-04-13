Digitimes: AMD introduces Ryzen 4000 desktop processors around September – Computer – News

But, as almost everyone knows, it is not 15 watts tdp with actual use.

Rather 20 watts.

(Intels are a lot worse, they sit at 30 watts at 15 watts indicated.)

Well, it is no different.

But what frustrates me is that the cooling can’t handle it.

So thermal trottling as a result.

And that the makers pretend that they have put a faster CPU on the market, but actually that is purely because of the extra wattage that it seems like.

If you bring that back, they are all a lot slower, but much cooler, so a longer lifespan (, (logically … unfortunately this is not always the case)

(calm tiger ore, I’ll declare myself, DUH!)

At 15 watts, the cooling can handle it reasonably (think of 80 to 85 degrees with heavy load).

I have been able to test some laptops, all 14 inches and less.

So they have less possibility / space for cooling.

(other bigger / thicker laptops are a different story)

And my conclusion is that they want us to believe a lot, but in practice they cannot live up to it.

And yet, I will go for an amd because they deserve more than the intel who cheated and lied to over the past 10 years!

(apologies for this rant, but I no longer love intel)

Not an amd fan (okay then), but an underdog supporter.

And the internal GPU is better than Intel, so you can at least do some gaming.

And, a desktop rousing under 65 watts?

Or did I misunderstand this @ r100?