Disaster Report 4 Has A Demo Out Now

After a long wait, Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories is finally playable in English in a new demo, ahead of its release on April 4.

The game, which sees its protagonist traversing a city rocked by a deadly earthquake, has had a difficult history with numerous delays. Originally created for the PS3, development delays pushed Disaster Report 4 back from its original release date of March 10, 2011–the day before the devastating Tōhoku earthquake and tsunami.

The game was cancelled soon after the disaster struck Japan, but due to fan demand the title was revived for the PS4, announced in 2015 and finally released in Japan on November 22, 2018 as Zettai Zetsumei Toshi 4 Plus: Summer Memories. Now, the disaster survival title is getting a localized release in the west.

Designed in collaboration with the Kobe Fire Bureau, the game focuses on survival, with the fates of both the protagonist and those they encounter depending on the player’s decision-making.

Disaster Report 4 is being released in North America and Europe on April 7 for PlayStation 4, Switch and PC. The demo is available now on PS4 and Switch, with a demo for the PC coming soon.