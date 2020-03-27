Discord experienced an outage that made many servers unavailable

Popular chat service Discord experienced widespread server outages on Monday, taking many communities offline. During the outage, Discord said it was “investigating an issue where a number of Discord servers are completely unavailable.” Many reported that the app was failing to load due to “server outages and increased API errors.” The service’s status page now says that all systems are operational.

Discord’s outage happened just over an hour after the company revealed it has “increased capacity worldwide by more than 20 percent to ensure that you’re able to text, video & voice chat smoothly.”

The outage was the second major chat app outage of the day, after Microsoft Teams suffered intermittent issues throughout the day. Microsoft, Discord, and many other web services are currently experiencing an increase in demand due to the coronavirus pandemic. As more people stay indoors, they’re increasingly turning toward vital communication apps and services to help keep in touch with friends and family.

Update March 16th, 6:42PM ET: Updated to reflect that the outage is over.