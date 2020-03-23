Discord experiences outage as some servers go dark

A number of Discord servers went down on Monday afternoon as Discord declared a “partial outage” of its text and video chat system. In a statement on its status page, Discord said “a series of fatal errors” caused “a majority” of servers to go down. It expects the service to remain unavailable while work is ongoing.

Shortly after the company tweeted about a 20% increase in its server capacity, servers began going down. Around 5:30 p.m. ET, Discord tweeted it had “jinxed” itself, and was aware of the server connection issues. The company is investigating the issue that’s caused certain Discord servers to be “completely unavailable.” Some servers appear unaffected by the outage, however, though users are reporting an increase in API errors.

It’s likely that people are flocking to Discord, which recently upped its Go Live streaming and screen share limit from 10 to 50 people, as communities around the world are encouraged to stay home in an effort to combat the spread of COVID-19. On Monday, Microsoft’s own chat tool, Microsoft Teams, went offline as the European work day began.

Chat services, like Discord and Microsoft Teams, will continue to be important for people to connect remotely as they’re encouraged to quarantine.